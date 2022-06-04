Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

