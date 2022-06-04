HSBC Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

HSBC set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($79.57).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €62.58 ($67.29) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.35 and a 200 day moving average of €68.05.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.