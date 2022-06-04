HSBC Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

