HSBC Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($290.32) to €280.00 ($301.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.5526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

