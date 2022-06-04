Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

HUMA stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

