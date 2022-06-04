Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.45% of Humana worth $1,462,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Humana stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.25 and its 200-day moving average is $433.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.