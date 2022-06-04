Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $3.90 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00013138 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $33.58 million and approximately $209,339.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,036,739 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

