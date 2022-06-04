Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.96

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.96 and traded as low as C$34.89. Hydro One shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 1,048,646 shares trading hands.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

