Hydro Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,926.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $18,926.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

