Ian Jacobs Purchases 190,600 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ian Jacobs acquired 13,050 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs acquired 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIXT. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

