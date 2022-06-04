Iberdrola, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

