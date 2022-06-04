Iconic Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and $703.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.01715854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00445153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

