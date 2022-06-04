IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.93

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.93 and traded as low as $30.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,406 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

