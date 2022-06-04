Ignition 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $29,130.50 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,559,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,196 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

