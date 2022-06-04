Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.25.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

