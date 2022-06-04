Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illumina by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $232.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

