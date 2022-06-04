Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.
Immatics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 206,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,805. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.