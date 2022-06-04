Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Immatics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 206,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,805. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

