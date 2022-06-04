InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $74.80 Average PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. 934,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $3,514,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 27.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.