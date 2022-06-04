Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Axel Bolte acquired 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 1,070,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

