Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Acquires 52,632 Shares of Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) CFO Andrea Goren acquired 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,564.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $0.90 on Friday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

