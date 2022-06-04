Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Source Capital stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

