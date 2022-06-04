Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells 15,902 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,438.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

