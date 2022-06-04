Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $239,501.50 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

