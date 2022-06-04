Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $239,501.50 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
