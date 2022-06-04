Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 4,222 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HII stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

