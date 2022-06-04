Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $9,713,606.40 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.