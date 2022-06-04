Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. 213,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,757. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

