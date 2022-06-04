International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 358,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 222,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 94.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

