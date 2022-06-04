International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 358,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 222,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 94.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.
About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.