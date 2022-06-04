Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $17.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.