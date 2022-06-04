Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.41.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $9.42 on Friday, hitting $217.79. 1,524,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,762. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.