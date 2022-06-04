Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

IHIT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

