Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises about 3.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,110,040 shares of company stock valued at $155,483,988. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 3,293,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

