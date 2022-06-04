Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE VMO opened at $10.75 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

