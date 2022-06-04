Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000.

Shares of RTM stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.12. 7,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $155.88 and a 12-month high of $192.32.

