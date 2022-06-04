Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,597 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $55,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

INVH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

