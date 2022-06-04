IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.