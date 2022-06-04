IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

IRNT stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Analysts predict that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

