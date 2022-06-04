Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 533.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4,411.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.28 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

