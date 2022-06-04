iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,913,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.