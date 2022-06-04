iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

