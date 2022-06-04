iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,126,000.

TIP stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

