J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 296.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.61) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

SBRY stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.60. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

