Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
JACK stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $122.70.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
