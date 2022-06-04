Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.