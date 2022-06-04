Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

JACK traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 590,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.98.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.