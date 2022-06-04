Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $138.13. 759,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,927. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,491,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

