Jade Currency (JADE) Price Reaches $0.0022

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $115,371.55 and approximately $55,550.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

