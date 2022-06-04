Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €10.60 ($11.40) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of €23.80 ($25.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

