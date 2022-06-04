Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

