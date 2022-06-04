Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $585.61

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.61 ($7.41) and traded as low as GBX 532.50 ($6.74). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.74), with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,582.24).

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.