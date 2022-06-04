JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

JOAN stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JOANN by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

