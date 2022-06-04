JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $57.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

